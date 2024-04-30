'Informed Pakistan before disclosing to world': PM Modi on Balakot strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he had informed Pakistan about the 2019 Balakot air strikes before disclosing the operation to the world.

Addressing a poll rally in Bagalkot, Karnataka, PM Modi stated, "Modi doesn't believe in attacking from the back and fights openly face to face."

"I had asked the forces to call the media and inform them, but I said before that I will inform Pakistan through telephone about airstrikes at night and the destruction caused, but Pakistan people did not come on the phone. So I asked forces to wait, and after informing them, we later disclosed to the world about airstrikes that happened during the night," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further emphasised his transparency, saying, "Modi doesn't hide things nor attacks from hiding, and does things openly."

Warning against targeting innocent civilians, he said, "This is Naya Bharat [New India]. Ghar me ghuskar ke maarega [We will strike inside the enemy's territory]."

Reflecting on the confusion surrounding the strikes, PM Modi recounted, "Initially, when India launched air strikes in Pakistan, many mistakenly believed it was in Bagalkot, a district in Karnataka with a similar-sounding name."

"We then convened a press conference to provide clarification and details regarding the operation and the destruction caused to the enemies," he told the gathering.

India's fighter jets launched an airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot on February 26, 2019, in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack.

India's response post-Balakot strikes

Following the Balakot strikes, India announced that a "very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis" were killed in the overnight operation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), these individuals were being trained for "fidayeen" action, and the camp in Balakot was overseen by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

"Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary," the MEA said.

"This non-military preemptive action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp. The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualties. The facility is located in a thick forest on a hilltop far away from any civilian presence," it added.