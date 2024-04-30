LIVE news: Supreme Court to resume hearing Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest today

The Supreme Court will resume hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal petition against his arrest by the officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. On Monday, the top court asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why a bail application challenging his arrest was not filed by him so far in the excise policy case. Representing Kejriwal, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi replied the bail application was not filed because the arrest was illegal. The top court also asked Singhvi if the chief minister was named in the Central Bureau of Investigation's case or the ED's report. However, Kejriwal’s advocate responded that he was not named.

The Uttarakhand government informed the Supreme Court that it has granted permission to file a complaint against Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for repeated infractions of the drug advertisements law and suspended manufacturing licenses for 14 of their products. Earlier, after the top court asked Patanjali Ayurved if their apology was as big as their advertisements, the company published a ‘bigger’ apology in major newspapers. In recent weeks, the Supreme Court had repeatedly admonished Ramdev for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements of some of his medicinal products.

According to a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), just before a mob marched naked two women from the Kuki-Zomi community and sexually assaulted them in Manipur, the two had “managed to sit inside the police Gypsy” parked on the roadside, but the police driver told them “there is no key” as they appealed the police to start the vehicle, The Indian Express reported today.