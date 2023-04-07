Home / India News / Inquiry initiated, action will be taken: Mayor on DCW inspection of toilets

Inquiry initiated, action will be taken: Mayor on DCW inspection of toilets

Days after the DCW issued summons to authorities after finding ill-maintained public toilets during an inspection, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said an inquiry has been ordered

New Delhi
Inquiry initiated, action will be taken: Mayor on DCW inspection of toilets

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days after the DCW issued summons to authorities after finding ill-maintained public toilets during an inspection, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday said an "inquiry" has been ordered and "appropriate action" will be taken.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal along with two other panel members had inspected certain toilets with a team of counsellors and local residents on Wednesday.

The DCW had then summoned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board officials over the "pathetic condition" of toilets managed by them.

"We are initiating an inquiry into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken against whoever who will be found guilty of negligence," a statement from the Delhi Mayor's office quoting Oberoi said.

During the inspection of the MCD toilet at Sanjay Colony Jhuggi in Gokul Puri, the panel members observed that there was no caretaker present and human excreta was lying all around inside as well as outside the toilet in the building complex, the DCW had said.

There was overflowing excreta everywhere on the floor with thousands of flies swarming over it. Evidently, due to the unhygienic condition of the toilets, several women and girls are being forced to defecate in the open. The smell in the complex was also extremely nauseating, it had said.

Topics :DCWSwati MaliwalDelhi

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Also Read

Maliwal makes visit to public toilet in Daryaganj, finds 50L acid in open

BJP demands Swati Maliwal's removal after court orders framing of charges

Delhi BJP seeks Maliwal's removal for impartial probe of molestation charge

Delhi court grants bail to man accused of dragging DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Azamgarh faced crisis of identity but its glory being brought back: UP CM

Delhi records 733 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 19.93%

Don't repeat the mistake you made in 2018 polls: Piyush Goyal to K'taka

EAM Jaishankar, his South Korean counterpart Park Jin hold discussions

Delhi govt 'misled' HC on transfer of schools, alleges L-G's office

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story