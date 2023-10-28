NIA files supplementary chargesheet against PFI operative in Patna

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against a key PFI member Anwar Rashid for being involved in the alleged unlawful and anti-national activities.

According to the NIA, the supplementary chargesheet was filed on Friday in the NIA Special Court in Patna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 120B, 121, 121A, 122, 153A, and 153B. Additionally, charges have been brought under sections 10, 13, 17, 18, 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

NIA said that its investigations have established that the accused Anwar Rashid was also formerly a member of the banned terrorist organisation, the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

"Following the ban on SIMI by the Government of India, he became associated with the group 'Wahdat-e-Islami, Hind,' all the while continuing to promote SIMI's extremist, unlawful and violent ideology. Post-ban on SIMI, its members shifted their allegiance to Wahadat-e-Islami with the aim of pursuing the establishment of Islamic Rule in India," NIA said in a statement.

According to the central agency, Anwar Rashid played a crucial role in cobbling together a covert group consisting of former SIMI members, who would operate under the banner of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

"It is essential to highlight the involvement of Athar Parvez, another former SIMI member, who was responsible for coordinating PFI activities in various areas, including Phulwarisharif and other parts of Patna," the statement said.

"Anwar Rashid was also involved in transferring funds to the terror accused. This financial support aimed to provide both ideological and logistical support to members of outlawed terrorist groups. Furthermore, he served as a central hub for receiving and disseminating information and messages from senior SIMI leaders and those accused in various terror cases. All 17 accused in the case have been arrested so far in this case," it added.

Further investigation is underway.