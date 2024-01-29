INS Sumitra rescues fishermen from Somali pirate hijacking in Arabian sea

The Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra has engaged in a mission to rescue fishermen who were hijacked by Somali pirates approximately 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea, according to a report by ANI on Monday. Defence officials stated that the Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman, carrying around 17 crew members, fell victim to the hijacking.

This incident marks the latest in a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the region, involving both drone and pirate activities. Areas impacted include the Red Sea and parts of the Arabian Sea. In response to the heightened threats, the Indian Navy has significantly increased surveillance and deployed task groups of around 10 warships, particularly focusing on securing India-bound merchant vessels.

On Saturday, India's guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam also responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel that caught fire due to a missile attack by the Houthis in the Gulf of Aden.





Who are Yemen-based Houthis, attacked by US, UK over Red Sea tensions Iran-backed Yemen's Houthi militia, known as Houthis, have targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea using missiles and drones following the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. The Houthi rebels expressed their support for Hamas, leading to several shipping companies suspending operations in the Red Sea. These security concerns have compelled mariners to alter their routes, opting for longer journeys around the southern tip of Africa, causing major disruptions in the global security and supply chains.

INS Visakhapatnam had also responded to a distress call from MV Genco Picardy after it was attacked, carrying a crew of 22, including nine Indians on January 18.