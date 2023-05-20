Home / India News / INS Vikrant successfully docked for first time at Karwar Naval Base

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday docked for the first time at the newly built berthing facility of Karwar naval base

ANI General News
Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday docked for the first time at the newly built berthing facility of Karwar naval base.

This landmark development under Project Sea Bird aims to enhance the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base.

"India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant successfully berthed for the #first time at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier, at Karwar today. Built under Project Seabird, this is a landmark in enhancing the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base," Indian Navy said in a statement.

Topics :INS Vikrantnavy

First Published: May 20 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

