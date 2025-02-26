Inspection done, Navi Mumbai airport likely to be inaugurated on April 17

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to be inaugurated on April 17 while domestic flights are likely to operate from May, according to sources familiar with the matter. The development follows an inspection conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday (February 25). The airport, developed by NMIAL — a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) — aims to reduce congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which currently operates with a single runway.

“We reviewed the preparedness of NMIA. The authorities have informed us that they will apply for all necessary permits by March 5, and we will process them accordingly," a DGCA official told The Hindustan Times.

The inspection saw the participation of key officials, including Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Regional Director Prakash Nikam, as well as representatives from AAHL and CIDCO.

Notably, Navi Mumbai International Airport's first phase will accommodate over 20 million passengers annually, with future expansion plans targeting 90 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2032. Navi Mumbai airport: DGCA meeting Previously, the airport had encountered some setbacks. During a commercial flight test on December 29, an IndiGo A320 aircraft landed on runway 08/26, prompting the DGCA to highlight certain readiness issues. However, after the latest assessment, it was confirmed that 90 per cent of those concerns have now been addressed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) held a crucial meeting on Tuesday (February 25) with key stakeholders of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to evaluate its preparedness for obtaining an aerodrome license.

Notably, this certification is essential for the airport to begin commercial operations, ensuring compliance with all necessary safety, operational, and infrastructural standards