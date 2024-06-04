Home / India News / Intense heatwave: Sunstroke related death toll mounts to 34 in Odisha

Intense heatwave: Sunstroke related death toll mounts to 34 in Odisha

Till Tuesday, 149 cases of suspected sunstroke deaths have been reported, of which 34 have been confirmed due to heat-related illness, while 24 cases were not due to sunstroke

heatwave
South Korean tourists shield themselves from the strong sun with umbrellas during Spains third heatwave of the summer, in Ronda, Spain, August 9, 2023. | Photo: REUTERS
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sunstroke-related deaths rose to 34 in Odisha this summer, with four more confirmed cases, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Till Tuesday, 149 cases of suspected sunstroke deaths have been reported, of which 34 have been confirmed due to heat-related illness, while 24 cases were not due to sunstroke.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The remaining 91 cases are pending inquiry, the statement issued by the state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said.

Two suspected sunstroke deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, it added.
 

As of June 3, a total of 147 suspected sunstroke deaths were reported in the state, and of them, 30 cases were confirmed, and it was found that another 20 deaths happened due to other causes, the statement said.

The government has asked districts to ensure post-mortem examination of every suspected sunstroke death for sanction of ex-gratia.

Also, a joint inquiry by the local revenue officer and the local medical officer needs to be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of each death, officials said.
 

Also Read

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

Deaths rising, govt must declare heatwave 'national calamity': Rajasthan HC

Heatwave: Odisha records 45 deaths in last 24 hours, toll hits 141

Heatwave crisis: Mercury at record high in Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal

Heatwave scare grows as Nagpur boils at 56 degrees C, all eyes on monsoon

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection Day 5: Earnings may drop further

Excise policy cases: SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

Man dies immediately after hitting six near Mumbai, video goes viral

IMD weather today: Heatwave in Northern parts; rain in Assam, Meghalaya

Did violence cost BJP Lok Sabha polls in Manipur? Here's what results say

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Odisha Heatwave

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story