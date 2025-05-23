Intermittent firing underway between security forces, Naxals in Sukma

An Intermittent firing is underway between security forces and Naxals in the Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, Police said on Friday.

As per the police, the gunfight is underway since Thursday. A search operation is being conducted by the security forces at the site of the encounter and nearby areas.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, 27 Naxals were killed in the joint operation of the security forces in the Abujmarh forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh, P Sundarraj, on Thursday said CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju, who was killed in an encounter, had an active role in the planning of many Naxalite attacks on security forces and people's representatives, and termed his killing a great achievement in the anti-Naxal operation.

Basavaraju was among the 27 Naxals killed in the joint operation of the security forces in the Abujmarh forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. AK-47 rifles, SLR-INSAS carbines, and other arms and ammunition in heavy numbers were recovered. One DRG jawan was martyred and several others were injured in the operation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that this is the first time in three decades of India's battle against Naxalism that a General Secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by the security forces.

Noting that Basavaraju was the backbone of the Naxal movement, Amit Shah said that 54 Naxalites have been arrested and that 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh after the completion of Operation Black Forest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the efforts of India's security forces after 27 Maoists, including top CPI-Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, were killed in a major operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people.