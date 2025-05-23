'Breach of protocol': DU slams Rahul Gandhi visit, BJP labels it 'photo-op'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ’s unannounced visit to Delhi University’s North Campus on Thursday has escalated into a political flashpoint, drawing sharp responses from the university administration, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and student bodies. The visit at the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president’s office, aimed to engage with students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) on matters of representation and academic justice.

However, the university termed the visit a “breach of institutional protocol” and condemned what it called a disruption of student governance. In a statement, the DU proctor's office said this was Gandhi's second such visit without prior intimation, which it said violated established norms.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time... coming to the university without any intimation and information to University of Delhi,” the statement read. It added that security personnel cordoned off the DUSU office for nearly an hour, disrupting normal activities and barring even elected representatives from entering.

The university further alleged misconduct by members of the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), claiming that DUSU Secretary Mitravinda Karanwal was locked out of her office. "Strict action will be taken against students who were involved in this," it said.

DUSU president defends invite, denies violation

In a sharp rebuttal, DUSU President Ronak Khatri, who is affiliated with the NSUI, said that the university’s response amounted to “administrative overreach”. Khatri argued that the student union president is not required to seek permission for hosting a private guest within the union office, especially for a closed-door interaction.

“This visit was conducted peacefully and solely within the premises of the DUSU Office,” Khatri said. “There exists no rule — academic or legal — that compels the president of DUSU to seek prior permission for hosting a private or informal guest interaction.”

He labelled the university's statement as "factually incorrect" and "politically motivated", asserting that it undermined the democratic and autonomous functioning of the student body.

ABVP, BJP slam Gandhi for politicising campus

The visit drew fierce criticism from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and BJP leaders. The ABVP, which holds key positions in the DUSU, described the visit as “bad theatre” and a “photo-op” that excluded non-NSUI students. “Turning up uninvited, silencing elected voices and treating a student union office like a private drawing room is not leadership — it’s theatre,” the ABVP said in a statement.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also criticised Gandhi, calling the visit a “circus” that disrupted campus life. He shared a video of a student confronting Gandhi and accused the Congress leader of staging the visit for optics. “Today, Rahul Gandhi turned Delhi University into a circus — all for a surprise photo-op,” Malviya posted on X.

He further claimed that Gandhi avoided answering questions related to his remarks on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. "At a time when the entire nation is united behind our brave soldiers, the Congress would do well to remember: India is watching. And it won't forget these games," Malviya said.

Congress stands by outreach

Despite mounting criticism, the Congress party has defended the visit, characterising it as a genuine attempt to connect with marginalised student groups. Party leaders argue that such engagements are vital to understanding grassroots concerns and should not be construed as political grandstanding.

(With agency inputs)