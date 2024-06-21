Home / India News / Yoga Day LIVE news: For Kashmir, Yoga can become such a big source of livelihood, says PM Modi
LiveNew Update

Yoga Day LIVE news: For Kashmir, Yoga can become such a big source of livelihood, says PM Modi

International Yoga Day LIVE news updates: The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for Self and Society.' The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21

BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi, Yoga, Modi Yoga
International Yoga Day news: PM Modi during celebration on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar, Friday, June 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 12:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Yoga day LIVE news: On International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the evolution of Yoga has reshaped its perception, leading to the rise of a new global Yoga economy. Over the past decade, the expansion of Yoga has shifted how it is viewed, PM Modi stated. Currently, there is a burgeoning Yoga economy worldwide. From Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, a new trend of Yoga Tourism is emerging in India. Sectors such as hospitality, tourism, and apparel are experiencing significant growth due to the influx of visitors, thereby generating fresh employment prospects for the youth, PM Modi added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 underscored yoga's global significance, describing it as a potent force for collective well-being, enabling individuals to live in the present moment unburdened by the past. PM Modi joined the Common Yoga Protocol session, underscoring yoga's role in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. He actively engaged in different yoga poses and meditation sessions during his visit to Srinagar. Speaking at the 10th International Yoga Day event at SKICC, he emphasised that yoga fosters awareness that personal welfare is interconnected with global welfare. He highlighted yoga's role in fostering inner peace, which in turn enables individuals to positively impact society. Despite the event moving indoors due to rain, Modi noted the expanding global community of yoga practitioners integrating yoga into their daily lives."The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past," PM Modi said.
Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts gathered in Times Square to participate in day-long sessions of the ancient Indian practice ahead of the International Day of Yoga. The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with the Times Square Alliance, organized special yoga sessions on Thursday, coinciding with the summer solstice. Despite heat advisories and temperatures reaching as high as 93°F (33.8°C) in New York City, people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities arrived early morning to unfurl their yoga mats at this iconic location.

Key Events

12:23 PM

Yoga day encourages us to take pride in our traditions: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

11:59 AM

Under PM Modi's leadership, Yoga has reached every corner of the world: Health minister Nadda

11:19 AM

From Kashi to Kerala, we can witness a new trend of Yoga Tourism emerging in India: PM Modi

11:11 AM

Yoga day news update: Yoga has become a public movement under PM Modi's leadership, says Gujarat CM

10:49 AM

Let us resolve to adopt yoga as an integral part of our day-to-day living: President Murmu

10:19 AM

World is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good: PM Modi

12:23 PM

Yoga day encourages us to take pride in our traditions: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

"International Yoga Day is actually a day for new encouragement. The day encourages us to take pride in our traditions," Governor Anandiben Patel said today. Speaking before her, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated "nearly 200 countries" have embraced yoga due to Modi's efforts.

11:59 AM

Under PM Modi's leadership, Yoga has reached every corner of the world: Health minister Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda today performed yoga at the Yamuna Sports complex on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. "Since then, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Yoga has reached every corner of the world. I got the opportunity to perform yoga with enthusiasts today. Citizens should adopt yoga in their day-to-day life to avail the benefits," Nadda said.

11:19 AM

From Kashi to Kerala, we can witness a new trend of Yoga Tourism emerging in India: PM Modi

PM Modi performed yoga asanas with around 3,500 people at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on June 21. Read here for more details.

11:11 AM

Yoga day news update: Yoga has become a public movement under PM Modi's leadership, says Gujarat CM

On the  International Day of Yoga, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on June 21 stated that yoga is a system of exercises for the body and for controlling breathing. Yoga has reached every corner of the world due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.
 

10:49 AM

Let us resolve to adopt yoga as an integral part of our day-to-day living: President Murmu

"Greetings to the entire global community, especially the fellow citizens of India on International Yoga Day! Yoga is India's unique gift to humanity. In view of rising lifestyle related problems, Yoga has become far more important today," President Droupadi Murmu said today.

10:19 AM

World is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good: PM Modi

"When we are peaceful within, we can also make a positive impact on the world...Yoga is making new ways of positive change in the society," Prime Minister said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :International Yoga DayNarendra ModiInternational YogaWorld Yoga DayUnited Nationshealth

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News