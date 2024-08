Internet suspended in Udaipur after school stabbing sparks communal tension

Mobile internet was suspended for 24 hours in several areas of Udaipur and all schools were ordered to remain closed after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school, triggering communal violence in the city. The student who was injured in the attack is undergoing treatment at the district hospital while the accused is under detention. Both of them are minor, officials said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp All government and private schools in Udaipur have been ordered to remain shut until further orders in view of the law and order situation, Collector Arvind Poswal said.

A team of three doctors has been sent from Jaipur to Udaipur by a special plane for the treatment of the injured boy, the collector said, adding that his condition was stable.

Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt issued an order suspending mobile internet services for a period of 24 hours from 10 pm on Friday in Udaipur city, Bedla, Badgaon, Bleecha, Debari, Eklingpura, Kanpur, Dheekli and Bhuwana area.

The collector appealed to people to ignore rumours being spread on the incident.

On Friday, a mob set fire to cars and pelted stones amid communal tension following the stabbing incident outside a government school at Bhattiyani Chohatta.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the city.

According to police, members of some Hindu outfits gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest over the stabbing.

The mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire, police said.

As the tension escalated in the evening, markets were shut in Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle and nearby areas.

Some violent elements also pelted stones at a shopping mall in which glass gates of the shops were damaged.

Additional policemen have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order.