Doctors halt OPD services, begin 24-hr nationwide strike over medic murder

The healthcare services across the country came to a standstill on Saturday as doctors responded to the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) call for a 24-hour strike demanding proper investigation into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old resident doctor in Kolkata’s R G Kar Mecial College and Hospital.

Other demands include a central law to check violence on healthcare workers, declaration of hospitals across the country as safe zones on lines of airports and appropriate duty hours for doctors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The IMA had called for a nationwide strike, during which routine outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries would not be conducted, while all essential and emergency services would be maintained.



“The withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors, irrespective of the sector and place of work, will start from 6AM on Saturday, August 17 to 6AM on Sunday, August 18,” the IMA had said in a statement.



OPD services at major New Delhi hospitals remained suspended as doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guru Teg Bahadur, Ram Manohar Lohia and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) hospitals continued their protest.

Similarly, state resident doctor’s associations (RDAs) too supported the strike, with government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal stopping all non-essential services.

Some RDAs and junior doctor’s associations in Bihar including Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur also announced shutdown of emergency services as well, along with non-essential and elective services.

Private institutions too gave their support to the strike with doctors at major private hospitals such as Fortis and Apollo participating in it, with doctors not turning up to OPD’s in some instances.

In their official statement, Fortis Healthcare stated that they stand in solidarity with the IMA and wider medical community.

“We respect the sentiments of our doctors, and will support those who wish to participate in the nationwide shutdown,” the healthcare company said.