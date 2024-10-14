Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC grants interim bail to former chairman of Pune Cooperative bank

SC grants interim bail to former chairman of Pune Cooperative bank

According to the agency, more than 92 per cent of the loan accounts had turned into NPA which ultimately led to the collapse of the bank and the RBI later cancelled the license of the bank

Supreme Court, SC
It also took into account that Mulchandani has been inside jail for over an year. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail on medical grounds to former chairman of a Pune-based cooperative bank in a case linked to alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds of the lender worth Rs 429 crore.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra gave relief to Amar Sadhuram Mulchandani, the ex-chairman of the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, after taking note of his medical condition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The top court perused a report filed by a board of four expert doctors of the J J Hospital, Mumbai.

It also took into account that Mulchandani has been inside jail for over an year.

The money laundering probe against Mulchandani, who was arrested on July 1 last year, and others stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Pune Police on the basis of complaints of the bank and the audit conducted by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies which pointed to large-scale fraud and misappropriation of public funds causing a loss of Rs 429 crore to the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank causing loss to thousands of small depositors.

The bank was "being run like a family proprietorship by Amar Mulchandani without following any prudent banking norms and favoured loans were sanctioned in return of massive kickbacks, the ED had said.

According to the agency, more than 92 per cent of the loan accounts had turned into NPA which ultimately led to the collapse of the bank and the RBI later cancelled the license of the bank.

More From This Section

LIVE: Banks should strengthen liquidity buffer to deal with any untoward situation, Governor Das

Indian pharmacopoeia standard used by 11 countries: DCGI Rajeev Raghuvanshi

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctor hospitalised during hunger strike

Police arrest Pravin Lonkar in Baba Siddique murder case, accused on run

Poll-bound Maharashtra scraps entry toll for light motor vehicles in Mumbai

Mulchandani and five of his family members were earlier arrested by the Maharashtra Police for obstructing an ED raid conducted against the former bank chairman on January 27 and for alleged destruction of evidence.

Assets worth Rs 122.35 crore, including some benami properties of Mulchandani, were also provisionally attached by the agency earlier.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Faima calls for elective services shutdown in hospitals from Monday

SC to hear bail plea of businessman in Delhi excise policy scam on Monday

Remark against PM Modi: SC to hear Shashi Tharoor's plea in defamation case

CJI presides over MoU signing to boost India-Bhutan judicial cooperation

DHFL bank fraud: SC asks CBI to file response on Nawandar's bail plea

Topics :D Y ChandrachudSupreme CourtPune

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story