Investigate before filing FIR against traders, UP CM directs authorities

The order was issued considering the direction given by the Supreme Court in a case, the spokesperson said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
The order that came on Saturday aims to reduce the number of "baseless" FIRs filed against businessmen and traders in the state, which frequently result in harassment and undue pressure, the state government spokesperson said

With a view to curb frivolous complaints against entrepreneurs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to conduct a preliminary investigation before filing an FIR in case of a complaint against traders.

The order that came on Saturday aims to reduce the number of "baseless" FIRs filed against businessmen and traders in the state, which frequently result in harassment and undue pressure, the state government spokesperson said.

Now an FIR cannot be lodged directly by any person against entrepreneurs.

The order was issued considering the direction given by the Supreme Court in a case, the spokesperson said.

Ravikant Garg, the president of the Bharatiya Udhyog Vyapar Mandal, on Sunday welcomed the move and said it will instil confidence among the entrepreneurs.

"Generally, a trader is not someone with a criminal mindset. This move will enhance the confidence level among the traders, and will play a positive role in the development of the state," Garg told PTI.

