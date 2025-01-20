'Investigation by CBI is totally worthless', says doctor at RG Kar Hospital

The verdict in the RG Kar rape and murder case where accused Sanjay Toy was held guilty by the court has sparked a debate among those who had protested the gruesome murder.

Dr Tapan Pramanik a doctor at the RG Kar Medical Hospital said that there were multiple people involved in the RG Kar rape and murder case and the investigation done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is "totally worthless."

Speaking to ANI, Dr Tapas Pramanik while citing some reports of CBI which have "come out" in the media, said that CCTV footage have recorded 68 movements but no one was identified except Sanjay Roy.

However, he also said he would welcome the verdict if it would be life imprisonment or hanging till death.

Dr Tapas Pramanik said, "...I will welcome the verdict whether it is life imprisonment or hanging till death... As per the CBI investigation, Sanjay Roy is the main culprit but some reports of CBI have come out through media that 68 activities were recorded by CCTV but no one could be identified except Sanjay Roy..."

"There was more than one DNA... It is impossible that the crime scene was the seminar room as no biological evidence or sign of struggle could be seen... The investigation done by CBI is totally worthless and many people were involved in this case but since they may be influential they were not caught..." he added.

As the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court is set to pronounce the quantum of sentence to the convict in RG Kar's rape-murder case today, the father of the deceased doctor has demanded that the accused Sanjay Roy should get the harshest punishment, however, he also said that there are other people also involved with him in the crime.

"...He (accused Sanjay Roy) tried to speak on Saturday, the court asked him to speak on Monday. We don't know what he will say. He is a criminal, there are other people involved with him...he should get the harshest punishment," the victim's father told reporters.

Speaking to ANI, the mother of the deceased doctor said that they would not allow the investigation to get "suppressed".

"We will not allow the investigation to be suppressed, we will take away the justice. My daughter will get justice for the people of the state, the people of the world, the people of the country and all those who are protesting. We have put our question in the High Court and we will get that answer from the Court. We have faith in the judge," she said.

Meanwhile, a heavy force was deployed outside the court and adjacent areas today ahead of the sentencing.

The security has been heightened with two deputy commoners of Kolkata Police fielded on the ground along with five assistant commoners of police, 14 inspectors, 31 sub-inspectors, 39 assistant sub-inspectors, 299 constables and 80 women police personnel.

Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court on Saturday pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case of a trainee doctor. The court said sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused.

"There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the court said.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.