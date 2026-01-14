Pongal a global festival, cherished by Tamil community world over: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Pongal, which gave the message of maintaining harmonious balance with nature, has emerged as a global festival, cherished by Tamilians world over.

Participating in Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan, the prime minister said this festival celebrates the hard work of the farmers and expresses gratitude to the land and the Sun.

"The festival of Pongal reminds us that gratitude should go beyond mere words and become an integral part of our daily lives. When the Earth provides us with so much, it is our responsibility to cherish and protect it," Modi said at the celebrations that had Union Ministers, bureaucrats, and people from a cross-section of society in attendance.

The prime minister said that around the world, the Tamil community and those who cherish Tamil culture celebrate Pongal with great enthusiasm, and he was proud to be among them. Modi said Tamil culture was one of the oldest living civilisations in the world and embodied centuries of wisdom and tradition that draw lessons from history to guide the way toward the future. "Inspired by this legacy, today's India draws strength from its cultural roots as it moves forward. On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, we feel the spirit of trust and unity that is propelling India ahead is deeply connected to its culture and holds great respect for its land," the prime minister said.

Modi also said the festival of Pongal stressed the importance of maintaining a harmonious balance between nature, family, and society. "Maintaining soil health, conserving water, and using resources wisely for future generations are essential. Initiatives like Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar embody this very spirit and encourage us to uphold these values," the prime minister said. In a letter in Tamil and English, he said that Pongal is also about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work. "Dear fellow citizens, Vanakkam! I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal. This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature," Modi said in his letter.

The prime minister noted that this festival is deeply connected with agriculture, the hardworking farmers, rural life and the dignity of work. Families come together to prepare traditional dishes and share joy and goodwill, and this strengthens bonds across generations and reinforces the spirit of togetherness, he said. "We in India take pride in the fact that we are home to the oldest language in the world, Tamil. It is gladdening to see Pongal emerge as a global festival. It is celebrated enthusiastically in Tamil Nadu, in different parts of India and by the Tamil community across the world," he said.