IRCTC to offer Kashmiri veg meals on Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train

Vande Bharat Express can soon savour authentic Kashmiri vegetarian cuisine on board. The premium semi-high-speed train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, will introduce traditional Kashmiri dishes as part of its in-train catering service starting the second week of July. This initiative was confirmed by IRCTC’s Additional General Manager Anand Kumar Jha in a conversation with PTI. Passengers traveling on the Katra-Srinagarcan soon savour authentic Kashmiri vegetarian cuisine on board. The premium semi-high-speed train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, will introduce traditional Kashmiri dishes as part of its in-train catering service starting the second week of July. This initiative was confirmed by IRCTC’s Additional General Manager Anand Kumar Jha in a conversation with PTI.

The newly launched Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar is set to significantly cut down travel time between the two places by two to three hours. Adding to this convenience is the promise of a rich culinary experience featuring traditional Dogra and Kashmiri dishes prepared in vegetarian style.

Kashmiri cuisine onboard Vande Bharat Express According to IRCTC officials, passengers on the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will enjoy an assortment of regional delicacies. For breakfast, the train will serve ambal kaddu (a sweet-and-sour pumpkin dish from Dogra weddings), babru (a stuffed puri popular in the hilly regions), and the classic Jammu paratha. Lunchtime meals will feature Kashmiri dum aloo, Jammu rajma, and paneer chaman, offering a well-rounded taste of Jammu and Kashmir’s rich vegetarian cuisine. For passengers preferring regular options, IRCTC will also serve popular Indian breakfast items such as poha, upma, and vegetarian cutlets. This move is expected to enhance the overall travel experience for tourists and pilgrims heading to Vaishno Devi and exploring Kashmir, making it not just a journey, but a taste of local culture.

Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Route, schedule & frequency The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, excluding Wednesdays. Two trains will operate daily between the two cities via Banihal. The schedule is as follows: Departure from Srinagar: 8:00 AM

Arrival at Banihal: 9:02 AM

Arrival at Katra: 10:58 AM On the return journey: Departure from Katra: 2:55 PM

Arrival at Srinagar: 5:53 PM This streamlined schedule is designed to offer better connectivity for locals, tourists, and pilgrims, while reducing travel time and improving comfort. Vande Bharat Express: Special features The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is fully electric and built to handle extreme cold, even as low as -20°C. Its front glass (windshield) has a heating feature that melts snow and clears fog, helping the driver see better. It also includes a special air-drying system and a 5 kVA transformer to keep things running smoothly.