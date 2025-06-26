Andamans to expand Blue Flag beaches to boost eco-tourism: Chief secy

To boost beach tourism, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration is planning to expand Blue Flag certifications beyond the already accredited Radhanagar Beach at Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock, a top official said.

Talking to PTI, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, "Five additional beaches have recently been evaluated, aiming to draw more environmentally conscious visitors. We hope to get five more Blue Flag-certified beaches in the islands." Blue Flag is an international eco-label awarded to beaches that meet high criteria for safety, cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and accessibility.

In India, there are 12 such beaches, and the recognition is given by a Denmark-based non-profit organisation known as the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

Kumar added, "We are getting a good tourist footfall. Infrastructure upgrades are also progressing, with a new modern 500-passenger terminal jetty at Swaraj Dweep nearing completion." "With a strong foundation already laid and ambitious plans in motion, the archipelago is fast emerging as one of India's most promising and diversified tourist destinations," he said. The administration is placing increased emphasis on cultural tourism, he said, adding, "Signature events like the Island Tourism Festival in December continue to attract visitors, while new additions such as the Coconut Festival and a Book Fair organised in collaboration with the National Book Trust are broadening the region's cultural appeal." "We want tourists to experience not just our scenic beauty and history, but also our rich cuisine, traditions and cultural diversity," the Chief Secretary added.

On the new airport at Diglipur in North Andaman, Kumar said, "We aim to operate it for tourists by the next season. This enhanced connectivity will also help open access to Great Nicobar, the southernmost part of the territory in the future." In terms of sustainability, the administration is pushing for cleanliness and environmental stewardship. "Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, solid waste collection is being managed in collaboration with local panchayats. A complete ban on small plastic bottles (below 2 litres) has also been implemented. A massive marine clean-up drive, led by the forest department, has already collected over 50,000 kg of marine plastic waste," he said.