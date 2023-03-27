Home / India News / IREDA makes record Rs 16,320 cr loan disbursements in 2022-23 fiscal

IREDA makes record Rs 16,320 cr loan disbursements in 2022-23 fiscal

The milestone achieved is the highest in the history of the company, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) said in a statement

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
IREDA makes record Rs 16,320 cr loan disbursements in 2022-23 fiscal

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned IREDA on Monday said it has made a record Rs 16,320 loan disbursement and sanctioned loans worth Rs 32,578 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

The milestone achieved is the highest in the history of the company, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) said in a statement.

"The company exceeded the historical mark and touched loan disbursement of Rs 16,320 crore and touched loan sanction of Rs 32,578 crore as on March 27, 2023). Last year, IREDA has achieved loan disbursement of Rs 16,071 crore and loan sanction of Rs 23,921 crore," it said.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director, IREDA, said the record-breaking loan disbursement and sanction reflect the company's commitment towards its mission of promoting and financing renewable energy projects in India.

IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy.

Topics :IREDAloansrenewable energy

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Also Read

IREDA Q2 net profit surges 67% to Rs 184 crore on higher revenues

US to continue sanctions on Russian, Iranian arms trade: White House

IREDA profit after tax rises 87% to over Rs 200.75 crore for Dec quarter

IREDA, WAPCOS to hit capital markets next fiscal: DIPAM Secy Tuhin Pandey

State-owned IREDA gets Infrastructure Finance Company status from RBI

9,000 schools shortlisted by Education ministry for PM SHRI scheme

Central govt IT system to start supporting email in Hindi in 2 years

DRDO transferring technology to encourage mass production in defence sector

Water resource management vital for nation's development: Official in G20

LS panel asks Rahul Gandhi to vacate Tughlaq Lane bungalow in 1 month

Next Story