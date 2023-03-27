LS panel asks Rahul Gandhi to vacate Tughlaq Lane bungalow in 1 month

Lok Sabha housing panel on Monday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate his Tughlaq Lane bungalow where he has been residing in the bungalow since 2004, the NDTV reported.

The eviction notice came two days after he was disqualified from parliament following the Gujarat court's verdict in a defamation case filed against him on his alleged "Modi remark."

The court handed over a two-year jail term to Rahul Gandhi. Describing this as a "witch-hunt", Congress MP and national spokesperson, Dr Naseer Hussain to NDTV said that this was expected of the BJP.

"They use all kinds of tactics to silence voices of dissent. They have thrown one of our important leaders out of parliament by devious means and this is nothing new," he said.

This eviction, however, could just be a technicality since Rahul Gandhi is a recipient of "Z-Plus" security which makes him entitled to government accommodation.

Hussain further said that "every MP is given a time frame, especially those who are close to the ruling dispensation... from that party... they got three months, four months, six months' time,"

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the Tughlaq Lane bungalow till April 23.

Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison last week in a four-year-old criminal defamation case over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname.

Along with bail, Rahul Gandhi was given 30 days to appeal against the verdict.