Home / India News / Israeli strikes across Gaza kill 67 Palestinians in civilian area overnight

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill 67 Palestinians in civilian area overnight

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah says it received 44 bodies after multiple strikes in central Gaza. Associated Press reporters saw the bodies arriving in ambulances and private vehicles

The attack took place in Muwasi, a sandy, mostly undeveloped strip of land along the coast that has been transformed into a sprawling tent camp with little in the way of basic services photo: reuters
Associated Press

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 67 Palestinians overnight and into Wednesday, including in areas where civilians have been told to seek refuge.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah says it received 44 bodies after multiple strikes in central Gaza. Associated Press reporters saw the bodies arriving in ambulances and private vehicles.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Wednesday, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said that two people were killed when a shelter housing staff in the Gaza Strip was struck during an Israeli operation in an area where Palestinians have been told to seek shelter.
 
“While details are still emerging, ambulance crews have now reached the site, where at least two family members of our colleagues have been killed and six people wounded. We are horrified by what has taken place," the group said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
 
The attack took place in Muwasi, a sandy, mostly undeveloped strip of land along the coast that has been transformed into a sprawling tent camp with little in the way of basic services.
 
The war began when Hamas-led militants rampaged into southern Israel on Oct 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. About a fourth of some 130 captives still being held are believed to be dead. Israel has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory in response. Gaza's Health Ministry estimates more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

India key ally, will boost connectivity, says Greek PM Mitsotakis

Govt to soon introduce GPS-based highway toll collection system: Gadkari

India, Canada discuss collaboration in science, technology sector

Delhi Chalo march on hold for 2 days: Farmer leaders after border clashes

Termination of woman's job due to marriage is gender discrimination: SC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelGazapalestineWest Asia

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story