Home / India News / 300+ startups working on satellite manufacture, launch services: Isro chief

300+ startups working on satellite manufacture, launch services: Isro chief

Isro chairman V Narayanan credits IN-SPACe for integrating startups into India's space ecosystem; says human lunar mission target set for 2040

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman
Earlier this year, Isro chief V Narayanan said India aims to capture 8–10 per cent of the global commercial space market over the next decade, up from its current share of less than 2 per cent. (Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday highlighted the rapid growth of India’s private space ecosystem, noting that more than 300 startups are now engaged in satellite manufacturing, launch services, and space-based data analytics.
 
“Just a few years ago, there were barely one or two startups in the space sector. Today, there are over 300 working on satellite manufacturing, launch services, and space-based data analytics,” Narayanan said in an interview with PTI.
 
He credited this transformation to the establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which has been instrumental in integrating private players and startups into the national space framework.
 
“This shift is seen as crucial to meeting India’s rising demand for satellite-based applications in agriculture, disaster management, telecommunication, real-time train and vehicle monitoring, and fisheries,” Narayanan said.
 
Earlier this year, Narayanan said India aims to capture 8–10 per cent of the global commercial space market over the next decade, up from its current share of less than 2 per cent. Achieving this goal will require significant upgrades in infrastructure, industry-led development, and manufacturing capacity to meet both domestic and international demand.

Isro’s roadmap for the Moon and beyond

Outlining Isro’s long-term roadmap, Narayanan said India plans to achieve a human landing on the Moon by 2040, with its maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, on track for launch in 2027.
 
He added that a series of major initiatives are underway, including the establishment of a national space station by 2035 and three uncrewed Gaganyaan missions by 2026. The first of these missions — featuring the half-humanoid robot Vyommitra — is expected to launch in December 2025.
 
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a guideline for an indigenous crewed lunar mission by 2040, under which we have to land our own citizens on the Moon and bring them back safely. A Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) has also been approved to study the planet,” Narayanan said.
 
He added that to undertake such complex missions, India must enhance its launch capacity and space infrastructure. “From launching 35 kg initially to now envisioning 80,000 kg — that is the scale of transformation we are aiming for,” he said.
 

AI and robotics to define next era of space exploration

Narayanan also emphasised that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and big data analytics are set to play a pivotal role in future space missions.
 
“Just like no one imagined the computer revolution 35 years ago, AI and robotics will define the next era of space exploration,” he said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt waives 100% water bill surcharge, calls it a Diwali gift

Bengaluru pothole filling picks up pace after residents' tax warning

Delhi Police, fire officials to hold coordination meeting ahead of Diwali

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, passes away at 68 after battling cancer

Topics :Isro projectsGaganyaan missionLunar Missionmoon missionISRO Chiefstartups in IndiaSpace startupBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story