Bengaluru pothole filling picks up pace after residents' tax warning

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the work of filling potholes in Bengaluru is "progressing swiftly", after a group of citizens threatened to stop paying property tax as the debate over citthe y's poor infrastructure once again picks up.

According to a report in NDTV, the Individual Tax Payers Forum, comprising Income Tax payers, wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the government to stop the Greater Bengaluru Authority from collecting property tax if they were not provided with "good public infrastructure."

The forum said, "The citizens and Taxpayers are suffering immensely along with our families and children because of Bad Civic Infrastructure planning by Municipal Authorities (BBMP, GBA), and wish to draw your kind attention to the ongoing, half-measured, Unscientific, and poorly coordinated road White-Topping and Stormwater drainage works in the Varthur-Balgere Panathur area."

In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote, "Smooth traffic is the government's top priority! Giving priority to smooth traffic in Bengaluru city, the work of asphalting roads at various places in the city and filling potholes is progressing swiftly." Debate over Bengaluru's infrastructure Shivakumar's remark came days after Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flagged concerns over Bengaluru's infrastructure. In a post on X, Shaw said that she had an overseas visitor to Biocon Park, who questioned the poor roads and the litter around. Citing her visitor, she further added that the state government does not want to support investment.

Shaw's remark prompted a response from Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, who questioned that "Which part of Bengaluru have they seen?", adding that the work is currently ongoing. Soon after Kharge's response, another minister, MB Patil, cautioned against public criticism, adding that while she is a big asset to the city, the city has also given her back. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Patil added, "Once there were potholes, and heavy rainfalls. Now it's been attended. Thousands of crores have been given, and the work is going on... When the work is going on, you tweeting it again is not in good taste."