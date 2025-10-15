Home / India News / Bengaluru pothole filling picks up pace after residents' tax warning

Bengaluru pothole filling picks up pace after residents' tax warning

The Individual Tax Payers Forum wrote a letter to the Karnataka CM, urging the govt to stop the Greater Bengaluru Authority from collecting tax if they were not provided with good public infra

Pothole
Describing the recent floods in the city as
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the work of filling potholes in Bengaluru is "progressing swiftly", after a group of citizens threatened to stop paying property tax as the debate over citthe y's poor infrastructure once again picks up. 
 
According to a report in NDTV, the Individual Tax Payers Forum, comprising Income Tax payers, wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the government to stop the Greater Bengaluru Authority from collecting property tax if they were not provided with "good public infrastructure."
 
The forum said, "The citizens and Taxpayers are suffering immensely along with our families and children because of Bad Civic Infrastructure planning by Municipal Authorities (BBMP, GBA), and wish to draw your kind attention to the ongoing, half-measured, Unscientific, and poorly coordinated road White-Topping and Stormwater drainage works in the Varthur-Balgere Panathur area."
 
In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote, "Smooth traffic is the government's top priority! Giving priority to smooth traffic in Bengaluru city, the work of asphalting roads at various places in the city and filling potholes is progressing swiftly."
 

Debate over Bengaluru's infrastructure

 
Shivakumar's remark came days after Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flagged concerns over Bengaluru's infrastructure. In a post on X, Shaw said that she had an overseas visitor to Biocon Park, who questioned the poor roads and the litter around. Citing her visitor, she further added that the state government does not want to support investment.
 
Shaw's remark prompted a response from Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, who questioned that "Which part of Bengaluru have they seen?", adding that the work is currently ongoing. Soon after Kharge's response, another minister, MB Patil, cautioned against public criticism, adding that while she is a big asset to the city, the city has also given her back. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Patil added, "Once there were potholes, and heavy rainfalls. Now it's been attended. Thousands of crores have been given, and the work is going on... When the work is going on, you tweeting it again is not in good taste."
 

Bengaluru residents unwilling to pay property tax?

 
Describing the recent floods in the city as "one of the worst", the forum, in its letter, said that instead of completing the drainage network first, the authorities are fixing the issue of filling potholes, and white-topping works in Varthur-Balagere-Panathur
 
The statement added that Bengaluru’s image has evolved over the past few decades, and its residents no longer wish to see the city labelled as a “garbage city,” “pothole city,” “traffic jam city,” “no-footpath city,” or one with “poor public infrastructure.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, passes away at 68 after battling cancer

Vande Bharat 4.0 to be built with focus on exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Haryana CM visits family of Rohtak ASI who shot himself, promises action

Raids at premises of terror associates in Srinagar to dismantle network

Topics :D K ShivakumarBengaluruSiddaramaiahBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story