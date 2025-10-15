Home / India News / Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, passes away at 68 after battling cancer

Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, passes away at 68 after battling cancer

Pankaj Dheer also appeared in several supporting roles in many Hindi films, including 'Sadak', 'Soldier', and 'Baadshah'

Pankaj Dheer, Pankaj
TV actor Pankaj Dheer | (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Renowned television actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra's iconic series ‘Mahabharat’ and King Shiv Dutt in the fantasy drama ‘Chandrakanta’, passed away today at the age of 68 after a prolonged fight with cancer.
 
Producer and close friend Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news to news agency PTI, stating, "He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of hospital over the past few months."
 
The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also released an official statement: "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on October 15, 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."
Dheer appeared in several Hindi films in supporting roles, including ‘Sadak’, ‘Soldier’, and ‘Baadshah’. He also directed the film ‘My Father Godfather’ and founded the Abhinay Acting Academy.
 
He is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer; son, Nikitin Dheer; daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar; and a granddaughter.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Vande Bharat 4.0 to be built with focus on exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Haryana CM visits family of Rohtak ASI who shot himself, promises action

Raids at premises of terror associates in Srinagar to dismantle network

27 Naxalites, including 10 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Topics :BollywoodcinemasHindi cinemaHindi movies

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story