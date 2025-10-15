Home / India News / Delhi govt waives 100% water bill surcharge, calls it a Diwali gift

Delhi govt waives 100% water bill surcharge, calls it a Diwali gift

Domestic consumers who settle their pending water bills by January 31, 2026, will be offered a full 100 per cent waiver on the surcharge. The scheme excludes commercial and government establishments

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces a one-time water bill amnesty scheme (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major festive relief for residents, the Delhi government unveiled a water bill amnesty scheme on Tuesday, offering a complete waiver of late-payment surcharges, The Times of India reported today. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move would write off nearly ₹11,000 crore in surcharges.
 
“This is a one-time offer. We won’t launch such schemes in the future. People should avail themselves of the benefit,” Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said, calling it a “Diwali gift for the people”.
 
The scheme applies only to domestic consumers; commercial and government establishments are not covered at this stage.
 
Full waiver on late fees till January 
Under the new scheme, domestic consumers who clear their outstanding water bills by January 31, 2026, will receive a 100 per cent waiver on the Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC). Those settling dues between February 1 and March 31, 2026, will still be eligible for a 70 per cent waiver.
 
According to government officials, nearly 160,000 of the 270,000 consumers registered with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have received inflated bills in recent years, particularly after the pandemic. Many people stopped paying, leading to a sharp drop in the utility’s revenue.
 
The total outstanding water bill across all three consumer categories stands at ₹87,589 crore, constituting a principal amount of ₹7,125 crore and LPSC of ₹80,463 crore.
 
A similar one-time amnesty was promised by the previous AAP government, but failed to take off. Consumers can now pay their dues by entering their KNO (consumer number) on the DJB’s official website.
 
Separate scheme for unauthorised connections 
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is designed to ease the financial burden on lakhs of households facing inflated water bills. She also announced a scheme for consumers with unauthorised water or sewer connections, valid till January 31, 2026.
 
Under this scheme, penalties will be substantially reduced from ₹25,000 to ₹1,000 for each domestic connection, and from ₹61,000 to ₹5,000 for non-domestic connections.
 
Gupta said the government recognises that many residents have unauthorised connections either due to a lack of awareness or an inability to pay the steep regularisation fees.
 
While the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government called the decision as a fair and timely step towards providing relief, Opposition leaders were quick to criticise the timing and execution of the announcement.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bengaluru pothole filling picks up pace after residents' tax warning

Delhi Police, fire officials to hold coordination meeting ahead of Diwali

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, passes away at 68 after battling cancer

Vande Bharat 4.0 to be built with focus on exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics :Delhi governmentDelhi Water SupplyWater problemBS Web ReportsBJPAAP

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story