Home / India News / Isro completes mission readiness review for Chandrayaan-3, launch on Jul 14

Isro completes mission readiness review for Chandrayaan-3, launch on Jul 14

The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the 'Mission Readiness Review' (MRR) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
The Isro has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the 'Mission Readiness Review' (MRR) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.

In a tweet, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said, "The (MRR) board has authorised the launch. The countdown begins tomorrow."

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14.

Also Read

Isro invites public to see launch of Chandrayaan-3; here's how to do it

ISRO moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft integrated with launch vehicle

Chandrayaan-3, India's third venture to moon, set to be launched on July 13

ISRO set to launch Chandrayaan-3 in mid-July, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Launch of Chandrayaan-3 postponed to July 14 at 2:35 pm, says Isro

Agri ministry asks banks to promote Rs 1 trillion Agriculture Infra Fund

Telecom sector should aim for 5-10 times growth, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Kerala govt to deduct salary of 'dying in harness' employees flouting rule

Evacuate immediately: Kejriwal to people in low-lying areas as Yamuna rises

India should go for more liberalisation of services, says London official

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-3

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story