Home / India News / UP conducts first successful model rocket launch carrying payload

UP conducts first successful model rocket launch carrying payload

This test was part of IN-SPACe Model Rocketry/CANSAT India Student Competition 2024-25 and a prelude to a larger event in October-November

Atlas V rocket, Kuiper
Representative Image: A successful model rocket launching test was conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kushinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A successful model rocket launching test was conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, marking the first time a payload was launched via a rocket from the state, officials said.

The test conducted on Saturday by the Astronautical Society of India in association with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) saw the model rocket ascend 1.12 km at 5:14:33 PM, a complete success.

Isro scientist Abhishek Singh, who was present at the test site, said, "The rocket was launched at 5:14 PM and 33 seconds, which went up to a height of 1.1 km. After this, a small satellite (payload) came out. As soon as it fell down to 5 metres, its parachute activated and the satellite landed within 400 metres on the ground."  The 15 kg rocket also descended safely.

This test was part of IN-SPACe Model Rocketry/CANSAT India Student Competition 2024-25 and a prelude to a larger event in October-November, where around 900 youth-built satellites will be tested.

Vinod Kumar, Director Promotion Directorate at IN-SPACe, confirmed the test a success.

"This event is being organised to generate interest in space technology among children across the region and the whole of India," he said.

This was the first time a satellite was directly launched by a rocket in Uttar Pradesh, proving entirely successful, Kumar said.

IN-SPACe is an autonomous body operating under the Department of Space (DoS). It acts as a single-window agency to facilitate, promote, authoriSe, and oversee the involvement of Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) in a wide range of space-related endeavours.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pilot killed in Uttarakhand crash served in Indian Army for over 15 years

British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

₹2,400 for 24-hour parking? Passengers cry foul at Varanasi railway station

3 of family from Maharashtra among 7 killed in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

Incessant rainfall in Kerala uproot trees, inundate low-lying areas

Topics :Uttar Pradeshrocket launchrocket

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story