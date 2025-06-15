₹2,400 for 24-hour parking? Passengers cry foul at Varanasi railway station

Rampant overcharging at the bicycle, two-wheeler, and car parking stands at Varanasi railway station under the North Eastern Railway has triggered widespread concern, prompting authorities to launch a formal investigation. At both the first and second entry gates of the station, parking contractors are allegedly operating without oversight, imposing exorbitant charges on unsuspecting passengers, according to a report by Amar Ujala.

At the stand near the first entrance, ₹2,400 is being charged for 24 hours of motorcycle parking — effectively ₹100 per hour, the report said. For bicycle parking over the same duration, the charge is reportedly ₹1,200.

Social worker lodges formal complaint with officials

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, a social worker and resident of Mahmoorganj, has filed a complaint with the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and other senior railway officials. In his submission, Srivastava highlighted the exorbitant pricing, calling it "unprecedented at any railway station". He demanded that receipts be issued only through approved machines and that the rate boards be made publicly visible. He also drew attention to a lack of parity in parking fees between the two entry gates. Allegations of misbehaviour, illegal parking at second entrance Passengers have also complained of the high pricing in the parking area near the second entry gate, the report said. The designated 'pick and drop' system is reportedly not being followed, they said.