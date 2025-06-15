Home / India News / Pilot killed in Uttarakhand crash served in Indian Army for over 15 years

Pilot killed in Uttarakhand crash served in Indian Army for over 15 years

A resident of Shastri Nagar in Jaipur, Chauhan was working as a pilot with Aryan Aviation Private Ltd since October 2024

Kedarnath helicopter crash
NDRF personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Uttarakhand early Sunday killing all seven on board, had served in the Indian Army for over 15 years and had vast experience of flying missions over different terrains.

A resident of Shastri Nagar in Jaipur, Chauhan was working as a pilot with Aryan Aviation Private Ltd since October 2024.

Chauhan was the captain of Bell 407 helicopter that crashed on Sunday morning near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand. Besides him, six people were killed in the accident. 

Having worked in the Indian Army, Chauhan had a vast experience of flying missions over different terrains, overseeing aerial operations and had been trained in different types of helicopters and their maintenance, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed sorrow over the demise of seven people.

"The death of seven people, including Jaipur resident pilot Rajveer Singh Chauhan, in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath is extremely sad. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families in this difficult time," he said in a social media post.

Chauhan's father has been informed about his demise. 

Further details of the pilot's family are awaited.

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

