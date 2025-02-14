Isro develops 10-tonne 'Vertical Planetary Mixer' for solid motors

Isro on Friday said it has developed and realised the ten-tonne propellant mixer for solid motors.

Solid propulsion plays a crucial role in Indian Space Transportation Systems and vertical mixer is one of the critical equipment in solid motor production, Isro said in a statement.

"Solid propellants are the backbone of rocket motors, and their production requires precise mixing of highly sensitive and hazardous ingredients," the statement read.

The space agency said that towards increasing the production scale of solid motor segments, Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in collaboration with Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru has successfully designed and developed 10-tonne Vertical Planetary Mixers for processing the solid propellants.

Isro has termed it a significant technological marvel. It added that the 10-tonne vertical mixer is the world's largest solid propellant mixing equipment.

The development involves collaboration with academia and industries and has completed factory-level acceptance tests.

This high-capacity mixer will enable productivity, quality and throughput improvement for heavy solid motors production.

Stating that the Department of Space has undertaken multiple initiatives towards indigenous development of critical technologies, materials and machinery as part of Atmanirbharata (self reliance) in Space', Isro said. "The realisation of indigenous 10-tonne vertical mixer is a true testament to India's growing technological prowess, self-reliance and unwavering commitment to innovation," it added.

The 10 tonne vertical mixer is handed over to Director, SDSC SHAR by Director, CMTI in the presence of Isro Chairperson V Narayanan on Thursday in CMTI, Bengaluru.

Isro said the 10-tonne vertical mixer weighs about 150 tonnes with a length of 5.4 m, breadth of 3.3 m and height of 8.7 m.

The system has multiple agitators, which are hydrostatic driven and will be remotely operated using PLC-based control system with SCADA stations.