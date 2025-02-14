Bihar govt approves rural road projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore

Rural road construction in Bihar is all set to receive a major boost with projects worth more than Rs 17,000 crore getting the cabinet nod, a top official said.

Briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, S Siddharth, on Thursday said approval was given for 37 projects of the rural works division, covering as many districts of the state.

"These projects include construction and maintenance of 11,251 roads, the total length of which would be 19,876 km. An expenditure of Rs 17,266 crore was approved for the purpose," said Siddharth.

A district-wise break-up showed that the maximum number of 706 roads, with a total length of 1,237 km, are to be built in Madhubani, at a cost of Rs 1,221 crore.

However, it is Aurangabad that will have the largest length of roads (1,252 km), the total number being 576, at a cost of Rs 1,125 crore.

Another district with a significant number of 629 roads is Gaya, where the total length would be 1,241 km and the cost involved is Rs 936 crore, the official said.

Muzaffarpur will also have a high number of 614 roads, covering 993 km and involving a cost of Rs 733 crore.