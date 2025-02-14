Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Telangana CM urges global-standard development for Hyderabad's core area

Telangana CM urges global-standard development for Hyderabad's core area

He instructed officials to collect complete details regarding houses in the city, the supply of drinking water and electricity, drainage systems and other infrastructure

A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has also instructed officials to provide improved civic amenities to citizens.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to draw up plans to develop the 'core urban area' inside Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road (ORR) on par with international standards.

He also instructed them to provide improved civic amenities to citizens.

Reddy who held a meeting with officials suggested that a drone survey already initiated as a pilot project be conducted across the 'core urban area', an official release said Thursday night.

He instructed officials to collect complete details regarding houses in the city, the supply of drinking water and electricity, drainage systems and other infrastructure. This, he said will help ensure the provision of basic amenities and facilities without disruption.

He also suggested seeking assistance from Google if necessary to manage traffic in the city.

Reddy approved the construction of flyovers at seven high-traffic junctions and instructed officials to invite tenders soon for the project.

Also Read

Backward classes form majority of Telangana's population: Caste survey

Padma awards: T'gana CM expresses dissatisfaction over 'discrimination'

Telangana urges Centre to sanction two million houses under PMAY 2.0

Amazon Web Services to invest Rs 60,000 cr for expansion in Telangana

Sun Petrochemicals inks pact with Telangana govt for Rs 45,500 cr projects

The chief minister also directed officials to formulate plans for the revival of certain lakes and the expansion of drainage systems in the city.

The state government designates the area inside the ORR as the 'core urban area' and plans to develop it into an urban agglomeration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amit Shah pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs, vows to 'destroy' terrorists

LIVE news updates: PM Modi leaves for home after concluding US visit

Bihar govt approves rural road projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore

Delhi's air quality best in four months, remains in 'moderate' category

Delhi weather update: Warm days ahead with strong winds, misty mornings

Topics :Revanth ReddyTelanganaHyderabadurban modernity

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story