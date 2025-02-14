PM Modi, Shah pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs, vow to 'destroy' terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019 and praised their unwavering dedication to the nation.

"Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation," he said in a post on X.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14 in 2019, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019.

Also Read

The Narendra Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a "zero-tolerance" policy against them, Shah also said.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019," he said in Hindi in a post on X.

Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the entire humanity and the whole world has united against it, the home minister added.

"Be it through a surgical strike or an air strike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a 'zero-tolerance' policy against them," Shah said.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad targeted a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed terror training camps in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan.