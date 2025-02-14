Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news updates: PM Modi leaves for home after concluding US visit

BS Web Team New Delhi
Donald Trump meets PM Narendra Modi
President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP/PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for India after concluding his visit to the US during which he held high-level bilateral talks with President Donald Trump. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated he had an "excellent" meeting with President Trump and that their talks "will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship!" "President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in the American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!" PM Modi tweeted. 

  President Donald Trump announced after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India will buy more oil, gas and military hardware, including F-35 fighter jets, from America to bring down trade deficit. Trump added that Washington will not spare New Delhi from reciprocal tariffs. "Whatever India charges, we will charge them," Trump said, adding "We are being reciprocal with India. Robert F Kennedy Jr was sworn in Thursday as President Donald Trump's health secretary after a close Senate vote, putting the prominent vaccine sceptic in control of $1.7 trillion in federal spending, vaccine recommendations and food safety. Nearly all Republicans fell in line behind Trump despite hesitancy over Kennedy's views on vaccines. Democrats unanimously opposed Kennedy. Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, who had polio as a child, was the only “no” vote among Republicans, mirroring his stands against Trump's picks for the Pentagon chief and director of national intelligence.

10:05 AM

Road crash in UP leaves four of family dead

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed and five injured when their car fell into a canal near Jarera village, a police official said on Friday, The accident took place on Thursday night when the family was returning to Jalesar in Etah district from Aligarh after attending a marriage function. The deceased include Bablu (45), his brother's wife Poonam (35), Poonam's daughters Kavya (3) and Bhumi (1), Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said.

9:47 AM

Judge orders Trump administration to temporarily allow funds for foreign aid to flow again

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to temporarily lift a three-week funding freeze that has shut down US aid and development programmes worldwide. Judge Amir Ali issued the order Thursday in US district court in Washington in a lawsuit brought by two health organizations that receive US funding for programmes abroad. In his order, Ali noted that the Trump administration argued it had to shut down funding for the thousands of US Agency for International Development aid programmes abroad to conduct a thorough review of each programme and whether it should be eliminated.

9:44 AM

Amit Shah pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs, says Modi govt determined to 'destroy' terrorists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019. The Narendra Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a "zero-tolerance" policy against them, Shah also said.
"On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019," he said in Hindi in a post on X.

9:42 AM

NYC mayor to allow immigration officials to operate at Rikers jail after Trump border czar meeting

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will allow federal immigration officials to operate at the city's Rikers Island jail following a meeting Thursday with President Donald Trump's border czar. Adams said he will issue an executive order reestablishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence at the complex — one of the nation's largest and most notorious lockups — as had been the case under prior administrations.

8:49 AM

More than a dozen state attorneys general challenge Musk and DOGE's authority

Attorneys general from 14 states challenged the authority of billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency to access sensitive government data and exercise “virtually unchecked power" in a lawsuit filed Thursday. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, DC, says the actions taken by Musk at the helm of DOGE can only be taken by a nominated and Senate-confirmed official.
First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

