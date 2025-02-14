LIVE news updates: PM Modi leaves for home after concluding US visit

Associate Sponsors
Co-Sponsors
Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from around the world here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for India after concluding his visit to the US during which he held high-level bilateral talks with President Donald Trump. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated he had an "excellent" meeting with President Trump and that their talks "will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship!" "President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in the American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!" PM Modi tweeted.
First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST