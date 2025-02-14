LIVE news updates: PM Modi leaves for home after concluding US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for India after concluding his visit to the US during which he held high-level bilateral talks with President Donald Trump. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated he had an "excellent" meeting with President Trump and that their talks "will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship!" "President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in the American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!" PM Modi tweeted.

President Donald Trump announced after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India will buy more oil, gas and military hardware, including F-35 fighter jets, from America to bring down trade deficit. Trump added that Washington will not spare New Delhi from reciprocal tariffs. "Whatever India charges, we will charge them," Trump said, adding "We are being reciprocal with India. was sworn in Thursday as President Donald Trump's health secretary after a close Senate vote, putting the prominent vaccine sceptic in control of $1.7 trillion in federal spending, vaccine recommendations and food safety. Nearly all Republicans fell in line behind Trump despite hesitancy over Kennedy's views on vaccines. Democrats unanimously opposed Kennedy. Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, who had polio as a child, was the only "no" vote among Republicans, mirroring his stands against Trump's picks for the Pentagon chief and director of national intelligence.