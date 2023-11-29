Home / India News / Isro exploring collab with Boeing, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in space sector

Isro exploring collab with Boeing, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in space sector

The potential partnerships could also involve Indian commercial entities, India's Department of Space said in a statement Wednesday

Bloomberg
India’s upcoming projects include its first launch of astronauts on a crewed mission, scheduled for 2025.

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ragini Saxena
 
India’s space agency is exploring joint collaborations with Boeing Co., Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin LLC and Voyager Space Holdings Inc., as an official visit by the head of NASA highlights the growing level of cooperation between the US and India in outer space. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The potential partnerships could also involve Indian commercial entities, India’s Department of Space said in a statement Wednesday. 

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is visiting several locations in India this week, including Bengaluru-based facilities that are testing and integrating spacecraft for a joint US-Indian Earth-observing mission scheduled for launch in 2024. 

Nelson’s visit underscores NASA’s deepening space alliance with the Indian Space Research Organization, which this year notched several accomplishments including the landing of a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole in August. 

The two space agencies are planning to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station next year. In June, Nelson joined a ceremony in Washington when India signed the Artemis Accords, a US-backed initiative with more than two dozen other countries to establish principles for space exploration.

Blue Origin is “very keen” on considering using an Indian rocket as a crew capsule to service its proposed space station Orbital Reef in low-Earth orbit, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath told The Times of India in June. Larsen & Toubro Ltd., an Indian manufacturer of engineering equipment, is in early discussions with Blue Origin to supply orbital launch capabilities, according to local media.

Denver-based Voyager in July announced a preliminary agreement with ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd., to explore using Indian rockets to launch and deploy small satellites. 

Voyager in July also signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center regarding the use of Gaganyaan, the space agency’s crewed spacecraft now under development, to service a proposed space station, Starlab.

Boeing is considering designing and manufacturing of a space capsule simulator for India’s human spaceflight project but hasn’t signed a contract yet, according to local media.

India’s upcoming projects include its first launch of astronauts on a crewed mission, scheduled for 2025. 

To boost its lunar ambitions, the country plans to develop a next-generation launch vehicle and a new launchpad, with the goal of landing people on the moon by 2040.

ISRO’s to-do list also includes establishing a space station by 2035, launching a Venus orbiter and landing on Mars. 

Also Read

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen final: Magnus wins Chess World Cup in tiebreaker

Growth fundamentals of aviation sector strong, no slowdown: Boeing India

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Blue Dart introduces automated digital parcel lockers with India Post

Create culture of quality: Rajnath to manufacturers of military hardware

Cabinet okays continuation of fast-track special courts for another 3 yrs

West Bengal assembly passes bill to hike salary of MLAs to Rs 40,000

Kuki Zo community hits Manipur streets demanding separate administration

Meghalaya women's helpline gets over 36,000 calls since launch: Minister

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ISROIndian Space Research OrganisationBoeing

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story