Isro successfully conducts key parachute test for Gaganyaan mission

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Tuesday said it has successfully conducted a key Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test (IMAT) for the Gaganyaan mission at the Babina Field Firing Range (BFFR) in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.
 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

