Opposing Vande Mataram is opposing Mother India: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at a function in Barabanki, Adityanath said Vande Mataram is not associated with any particular form of worship, rather it only shows reverence to 'Bharat Mata'

Anyone who is opposing Vande Mataram is opposing Mother India: Yogi Adityanath | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Barabanki (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that those opposing Vande Mataram are "opposing Mother India".

Speaking at a function in Barabanki, Adityanath said Vande Mataram is not associated with any particular form of worship, rather it only shows reverence to 'Bharat Mata'.

"Anyone who is opposing Vande Mataram is opposing Mother India. Vande Mataram does not belong to any person, any caste or region.

"It does not link a person with any particular form of worship. In fact, it shops reverence to Bharat Mata," he added said.

He added, "We have derived strength to take India (Bharat) and Indianness (Bharatiyeta) ahead by worshipping Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Laxmi and Goddess Durga.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

