Home / India News / Telangana tops water conservation projects; Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan follow

Telangana tops water conservation projects; Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan follow

The awards will be presented at the 6th National Water Awards by President Droupadi Murmu on November 18, alongside V L Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Department of Water Resources

Asia Pulp & Paper's Guide: Your Role in Water Conservation
Launched in September 2024 in Surat, JSJB promotes community-led water stewardship through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society model
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the construction of 5.2 lakh water conservation structures, Telangana has emerged as the best-performing state under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 1.0 initiative, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh secured second place with 4.05 lakh completed projects, followed by Rajasthan with 3.64 lakh structures, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said.

Paatil announced this year's awards being given under the "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain" campaign.

The awards will be presented at the 6th National Water Awards by President Droupadi Murmu on November 18, alongside V L Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Launched in September 2024 in Surat, JSJB promotes community-led water stewardship through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society model. States were tasked with creating a minimum of 10,000 artificial recharge and storage structures, while municipal corporations were required to complete at least 10,000, and urban local bodies (ULBs) 2,000 each.

Uttar Pradesh dominated the northern zone, with Mirzapur taking the top slot with 35,509 completed works, followed by Varanasi (24,409) and Jalaun (16,279). All three districts will receive Rs 2 crore each.

Chhattisgarh swept the eastern zone's top positions with Balod ranking first with 92,742 structures, followed by Rajnandgaon (58,967) and Raipur (36,282).

In the southern zone, Telangana districts once again led the performance metrics -- Adilabad topped the list with 98,693 works, followed by Nalgonda (84,827) and Mancherial (84,549).

Madhya Pradesh's East Nimar ranked first in the western zone with 1.29 lakh completed structures, while Tripura's North Tripura led the northeastern and hilly states category.

In total, 67 districts have been selected for awards across categories, including districts from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Cash prizes ranged from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for top performers, and Rs 25 lakh for districts under Category 3.

Raipur Municipal Corporation topped the national municipal corporations list with 33,082 completed works, followed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (14,363) and the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (14,331). Each will receive Rs 2 crore.

Among the top 50 non-municipal ULBs, Guna Municipality in Madhya Pradesh ranked first with 2,227 works and will receive Rs 40 lakh.

The ministry also recognised contributions from the corporate and civil society ecosystem. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Water Mission and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) were named the best industry associations.

Jaltara Save Groundwater topped the NGO category with 8,256 completed works, followed by GirGanga Parivar and the Art of Living, he said.

Philanthropists Karmabhoomi se Matrabhoomi and Hasmukhbhai from Gujarat were honoured for supporting local water conservation efforts.

Fourteen officers from the Central Water Commission and Central Ground Water Board were recognised for district-level coordination across Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

A total of 100 awards have been announced this year across states, districts, ULBs, partner ministries, NGOs, industries, philanthropists, and nodal officers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Red Fort blast: NIA to take over probe, Amit Shah to chair another meeting

Opposing Vande Mataram is opposing Mother India: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Delhi schools till Class 5 to conduct classes in hybrid mode as AQI worsens

India urges UN to act against cross-border arms trafficking and terrorism

Agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy: PM Modi on Delhi blast

Topics :Nabard Water conservationWater ConservationTelanganaChhattisgarhrajasthan

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story