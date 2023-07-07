Home / India News / 5 Tripura MLAs suspended from assembly for 'disrupting' budget proceedings

5 Tripura MLAs suspended from assembly for 'disrupting' budget proceedings

Five MLAs were suspended from the Tripura assembly on Friday for "disrupting" the House proceedings

Press Trust of India Agartala
Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five MLAs were suspended from the Tripura assembly on Friday for "disrupting" the House proceedings, following which opposition parties staged a walkout, an official said.

Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen suspended CPI(M) legislator Nayan Sarkar, Congress' Sudip Roy Barman and three Tipra Motha MLAs for the day for "creating disturbances" during the budget proceedings, he said.

The three suspended Tipra Motha legislators are Brishaketu Debbarma, Nandita Reang and Ranjit Debbarma.

Tipra Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma sought a discussion on the "misconduct" of BJP legislator Jadab Lal Nath who was allegedly caught watching pornography on his mobile phone in the assembly in March.

Debbarma wanted to bring an adjournment motion on the issue but the Speaker did not allow him to do so and asked Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy to place the state budget for the current fiscal.

Irked by the Speaker's decision, Tipra Motha lawmakers started the protest, demanding discussion on the Jadab Lal issue. CPI(M) and Congress MLAs also joined the agitation and rushed to the well of the House even as the finance minister continued the budget speech.

Opposition members later staged a walkout from the assembly to protest against the Speaker's decision.

The Speaker initially asked the opposition members to stop their protest inside the House and said he would reconsider the suspension but as they staged the walkout, Sen did not revise the order.

Also Read

Ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except Greater Tipraland: BJP

Poll official suspended for 'defacing' PM Modi's photo in Tripura

'Vote-from-home' for senior citizens, people with disability: Tripura CEC

Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies aged 88

BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for next 40-50 years: CM Manik Saha

Over 100 stranded after Dhauli river washes away trolley in Uttarakhand

Defense ministry digitises NCC, opens zero balance accounts of all cadets

Falaknuma Express catches fire in Telangana's Yadadri, passengers evacuated

Legendary artist, illustrator and sculptor Namboothiri passes away at 97

Gig workers to get insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh in K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

Topics :TripuraNortheast India

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story