Home / India News / Isro's Chandrayaan-3 space journey to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

With the success of 'Chandrayaan-3', India also became the first country to have placed a lander on the moon's hitherto unexplored south pole

ANI General News
India became the fourth country - after the US, China, and Russia - to have successfully landed on the moon's surface

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
ISRO's successful lunar landing mission 'Chandrayaan-3', which made India, the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to have done so, will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha during the first half on Wednesday.

The discussion will be held soon after the laying of papers and tabling of reports of the standing committee on labour, textiles and skill development as well as the reports of the committee on public accounts.

The list of businesses of the Rajya Sabha mentioned the discussion on "India's glorious space journey marked by the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3" as item number 5.

With the success of 'Chandrayaan-3', India also became the first country to have placed a lander on the moon's hitherto unexplored south pole.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is currently near the Moon's South Pole since its successful soft landing on August 23.

India took a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

India became the fourth country - after the US, China, and Russia - to have successfully landed on the moon's surface.

After having landed, the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover performed different sets of tasks on the lunar surface, including finding the presence of sulphur and other minor elements, recording relative temperature, and listening to movements around it.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission were a safe and soft landing, rover roving on the Moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments. Meanwhile, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are in "sleep mode", with awakening expected around September 22.

In the latest update, the Indian Space Research Organisation put out a three-dimensional 'anaglyph' image of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander from the south pole of the Moon.

The five-day special session of the Parliament began on Monday and will end on Friday.

Topics :ISRORajya SabhaChandrayaan-3Lunar Mission

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

