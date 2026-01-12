ISRO's PSLV rocket launch with 16 satellites on board faces setback

“The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The performance of the vehicle up to the end of the third stage was as expected. Close to the end of the third stage, we are seeing a little more disturbance in the vehicle roll rates, and subsequently there is a deviation observed in the flight path. We are analysing the data and we shall come back at the earliest,” said V Narayanan, chairman, ISRO. The launch took place at around 10.18 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This was targeted as a comeback mission for the launch vehicle.