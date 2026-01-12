Union Budget 2026-27 to be presented on Sunday, Feb 1: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday confirmed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, February 1.

The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber. Sitharaman is likely to present the Economic Survey in both Houses of Parliament after the president's address.

Last week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Budget session would go on till April 2 and would be held in two phases. The first phase will end on February 13, after which Parliament will reconvene on March 9.