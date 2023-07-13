Isro set to launch Chandrayaan-3 tomorrow; check launch details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The spacecraft will lift off from launch vehicle Mk-III (LVM-3). The LVM-3 is a heavy-lift launch vehicle, which can carry a large payload into space. It is the most powerful rocket that Isro has ever developed.

The aim of the mission is to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the moon around August 23-24.

The budget for the Chandrayaan-3 mission is around Rs 615 crore. This is quite less than what was allocated for Chandrayaan-2 as the last mission was allocated a budget of Rs 960 crores.

Isro has announced that spectators can watch the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

The registration link is lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO and those interested can register here there for an exclusive viewing experience.

The gallery at the Sriharikota can accommodate 5,000 people. It provides a clear line of sight to the two launch pads of the Sriharikota range. Spectators can witness launches in real time from this gallery.

The agency has also positioned large screens to visually explain the intricacies of the launcher and satellites. Pre and post-launch activities are broadcast and explained to the viewers through these screens.

People can watch the live stream of the launch on Isro's YouTube channel. For those watching from home, the launch will be telecast on Doordarshan.

Isro Chief S Somnathsaid that invitations have been sent to several dignitaries to witness the launch of the mission, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Modi will not be attending the launch as he left today for his official visit to France and the UAE from July 13-15.

A group of 40 students from government schools in Punjab will attend the launch at Sriharikota. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that as many as 40 students from Punjab government’s Schools of Eminence (SoE) left for Sriharikota on Thursday from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh.

Bains said that these students were selected for the exposure visit on the basis of their rankings in SoE entrance exam. Those who are in the science stream have been granted preference.