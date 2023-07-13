Home / India News / Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg

Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg

The cooperative will start sales in other cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur during the weekend

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) will kick start from Friday sale of tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg to provide relief to consumers, top government officials said on Thursday.

In Noida, tomatoes will be sold at the NCCF office located at Rajnigandha Chowk and also through mobile vans in Greater Noida and other locations, they said.

The cooperative will start sales in other cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur during the weekend, they added.

Cooperatives NCCF and Nafed have received a mandate from the central government to sell tomatoes as the retail price of the pulp has crossed Rs 200 per kg in several parts of the country, pinching consumers' pockets hard.

Topics :Tomato priceTomatoesDelhi-NCR

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

