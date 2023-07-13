Govt announces DA for these central government employees, details inside

The central government has changed the dearness allowance (DA) rates for board-level executives and supervisors in central public sector Enterprises (CPSEs). The dearness allowance is revised from time to time to help the government employees and pensioners adjust for inflation and rising cost of living.

Following the IDA pattern of 1992 pay scales, the rates of DA payable to executives of CPSEs holding board-level posts, below-board-level posts, and non-unionized supervisors are to be modified as stated in the Department of Public Enterprises notification:

Dearness allowance: Insights Effective from July 1, 2023, the DA rate will be 701.9% of pay, for a basic pay of up to Rs 3,500 every month, subject to a minimum of Rs 15,428. For basic pay above Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,500 every month, the DA rate will be 526.4% of pay, subject to a minimum of Rs 24,567. The DA rate will be 421.1% of pay for basic pay above Rs 6,500 and up to Rs 9,500, with a minimum of Rs 34,216. For basic compensation above Rs 9,500, the DA rate will be 351.0% of pay, subject to at least Rs 40,005.

The payment on account of dearness allowance including parts of 50 paise or more might be rounded off to the next higher rupee, and the small amounts of under 50 paise might be disregarded. Further, the quantum of IDA payable from July 1, 2O23, at the old system of neutralisation at Rs 2 for every point shift for an increment of 96 points might be Rs 192, and at AICPI 8813, DA payable might be Rs. 16215.75 to executives at the Board level, supervisors below the Board level, and non-unionized supervisors in accordance with the IDA pattern in the CPSE pay scales of 1987, according to the notification.

According to the notification, all administrative ministries and departments of the Indian government are requested to inform the CPSEs under their administrative control of the following in order for them to take the necessary action.