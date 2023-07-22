J-K: 2 more Amarnath pilgrims die; total deaths during yatra climbs to 36

Two more Amarnath pilgrims have died, taking the death toll during this year's pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 36, officials said on Saturday.

The two pilgrims belonged to Rajasthan.

They have been identified as Phateh Lal Manaria (died at the holy cave) and Mangi Lal (died at the Baltal base camp). They were aged 60, the officials said.

While Manaria died of cardiac arrest, the cause of Lal's death was being ascertained, they added.

These two deaths have taken the toll during the yatra so far this year to 36.

Cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there.

So far, more than three lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to glimpse the natural ice lingam formation.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.