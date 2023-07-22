Home / India News / J-K: 2 more Amarnath pilgrims die; total deaths during yatra climbs to 36

J-K: 2 more Amarnath pilgrims die; total deaths during yatra climbs to 36

So far, more than three lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to glimpse the natural ice lingam formation

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Two more Amarnath pilgrims have died, taking the death toll during this year's pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 36, officials said on Saturday.

The two pilgrims belonged to Rajasthan.

They have been identified as Phateh Lal Manaria (died at the holy cave) and Mangi Lal (died at the Baltal base camp). They were aged 60, the officials said.

While Manaria died of cardiac arrest, the cause of Lal's death was being ascertained, they added.

These two deaths have taken the toll during the yatra so far this year to 36.

Cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there.

So far, more than three lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to glimpse the natural ice lingam formation.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

On-the-spot registration of pilgrims starts in Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Thousands stranded as weather keeps Amarnath Yatra suspended for 2nd day

Amarnath yatra resumes from J-K's Panjtarni, Sheshnag camps after 3 days

HC refuses to interfere with trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang

Goa to ensure 100% renewable electricity supply by 2050: CM Sawant

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family meet PM Modi

CJI cautions against misusing tech, social media, AI for harmful purposes

Uttarakhand: Three arrested for Chamoli electrocution incident killing 16

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrimsHeart attack

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story