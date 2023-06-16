Cyclone Biparjoy expected to downgrade over Saurashtra, Kutch today

The very severe" cyclonic storm Biparjoy, currently over Saurashtra and Kutch which moved northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours, will weaken significantly on Friday.

It is currently situated approximately 40 km northeast of the Jakhau Port and 30 km north of Naliya.

The cyclone's intensity has lessened as it is now turning into a depression and very likely to move northeastwards across north Gujarat by Friday evening.

As per the forecast, as of 9 a.m. Biparjoy ihas been reduced to a deep depression with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph.

By 5.30 p.m. on Friday evening, it is expected to weaken into a depression with wind speeds between 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph.

Meanwhile, a rainfall warning remains in place with light to moderate downpour expected at most places, accompanied by heavy to extremely heavy showers at isolated locations over Saurashtra and Kutch, north Gujaratand south Rajasthan on Friday.

Southeast Rajasthan and the adjoining north Gujarat region can also expect heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Wind warning is still active for the northeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea. Gale winds are expected to decrease gradually to squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.

The squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail till Friday noon.

The sea condition is very high over the northeast Arabian Sea, which would improve gradually and become rough by noon.

Extensive damage is expected in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot districts, including potential threats from flying objects, major damage to roads, and disruption of railways and power lines.

The fishermen warning is also still in effect, recommending total suspension of fishing operations over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea till Saturday morning.

Additionally, people in affected areas are also advised to remain indoors.

The storm is likely to cause damage in the interior districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region as well, including damage to roads, water logging and flooding in low lying areas and uprooting of trees.

--IANS

janvi/ksk/