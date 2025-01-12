J&K imposes strict austerity measures, bans meetings in private hotels

Announcing a series of austerity measures to reduce expenditure for the current financial year, Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a complete ban on holding of meetings in private hotels and discouraged conducting exhibitions outside the Union Territory.

The government also banned creation of new posts and called for surrender of all posts which have remained vacant for more than two years. It also decided to regulate travel expenditure to ensure that each department's spending remains within the allocated budget.

In a three-page order, Principal Secretary (Finance Department) Santosh D Vaidya said sanction is accorded to the rationalization of expenditure for fiscal prudence and economy during the current financial year 2024-25 with immediate effect.

During the last quarter of the current financial year, the revenue expenditure should be limited to 30 per cent of budget allocation and in the month of March, the expenditure should be limited to 15 per cent of such allocation, the order said.

In the last month of the current financial year, payments may be made only for the works duly executed and for the goods and services already procured, it said.

Hence, no amount should be released in advance in the last month with the exception of the loans or advances to government servants as per service conditions or on compassionate grounds or to disaster victims as a measure of relief and rehabilitation.

Rush of expenditure on procurement of goods and services should be avoided during the last month of the current financial year to ensure that codal procedures are complied with and there is no infructuous expenditure, the order said.

An economy cut of 10 per cent was imposed on budget allocation for various activities including leave travel concession (LTC), advertisements, publicity and hospitality.

The order directed for observance of utmost economy in organizing conferences, seminars, and workshops, strongly discouraging holding of exhibitions or fairs outside J&K.

It imposed a complete ban on holding of meetings and conferences at private hotels and holding of official dinners and lunches, except those hosted by the lieutenant governor and the chief minister or with specific approval of the chief minister.

Government buildings or halls should be utilized for holding of meetings and conferences instead, it said, announcing an economy cut of 10 per cent on the budget allocation for conduct of camps, conferences and seminars.

The order said purchase of new vehicles is strictly discouraged. Exceptional cases for meeting critical operational requirements shall be permitted with 20 per cent reduction against condemnation as a replacement measure and with the concurrence of the finance department.

Domestic and international travel expenditure should be regulated so as to ensure that each department remains within the allocated budget, it said, adding international travel shall not be allowed without specific permission by the finance department.

Within the country, the officers should travel only by economy class regardless of entitlement and facility of video conferencing may be used effectively and travel for the purpose of attending meetings should be avoided to the extent possible, the order said, imposing 10 per cent economy cut on the travel expenses on budget allocation for 2024-25.

The order said no new post shall be created.

Filling of regular posts may be undertaken only through JKSSB or JKPSC routes and with concurrence of the finance department.

Posts that have remained vacant for more than two year should be identified for surrender. Such posts should not be revived except under rare and unavoidable circumstances and after seeking clearance from the finance department, it said.

The local funds available with various departments, universities, authorities and agencies will be subject to these austerity measures, the order said.