Recurring mishaps push MMRDA to suspend Mumbai monorail service from Sep 20

Amid recurring abrupt halts and technical glitches, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of monorail services starting September 20.

"In recent weeks, technical issues had affected services. To address these concerns, MMRDA has constituted a committee for detailed enquiry and has decided to temporarily suspend operations to ensure long-term reliability," the authority said.

The block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet.

Recent incidents triggered the halt Mumbai’s monorail, the only such system in India, has been struggling with recurring issues. The suspension announcement came a day after a monorail train abruptly halted at 7:16 a.m. due to a technical snag, leaving 17 passengers stranded between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala. All passengers were safely transferred to another train by 7:40 a.m., according to Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). The affected train was later towed away. On August 19, amid heavy rains, 582 passengers were stranded near Mysore Colony station for several hours before being rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Another train was stuck at Acharya Atre Nagar station, where 200 passengers were evacuated. Rescue operations took hours, with several commuters treated on site after falling ill.