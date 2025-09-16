Home / India News / Recurring mishaps push MMRDA to suspend Mumbai monorail service from Sep 20

Recurring mishaps push MMRDA to suspend Mumbai monorail service from Sep 20

Mumbai's monorail, the only such system in India, has faced repeated glitches, including incidents last month when over 700 passengers had to be rescued by the fire brigade

Currently, monorail services operate from 6:15 am to 11:30 pm, leaving only limited time at night for installation and testing, the MMRDA said.(Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Amid recurring abrupt halts and technical glitches, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of monorail services starting September 20.
 
"In recent weeks, technical issues had affected services. To address these concerns, MMRDA has constituted a committee for detailed enquiry and has decided to temporarily suspend operations to ensure long-term reliability," the authority said.
 
The block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet.
 

Recent incidents triggered the halt

Mumbai’s monorail, the only such system in India, has been struggling with recurring issues. The suspension announcement came a day after a monorail train abruptly halted at 7:16 a.m. due to a technical snag, leaving 17 passengers stranded between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala.
 
All passengers were safely transferred to another train by 7:40 a.m., according to Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). The affected train was later towed away.
 
On August 19, amid heavy rains, 582 passengers were stranded near Mysore Colony station for several hours before being rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Another train was stuck at Acharya Atre Nagar station, where 200 passengers were evacuated. Rescue operations took hours, with several commuters treated on site after falling ill.
 
Following these incidents, MMRDA suspended two senior officials for lapses.

Upgrades and restoration plans

Currently, monorail services operate from 6:15 am to 11:30 pm, leaving only limited time at night for installation and testing. MMRDA said upgrades are delayed as safety protocols require the power rail to be shut down and recharged daily.
 
The suspension will enable uninterrupted work on new rakes and signalling, overhaul of older rakes, and staff training for upcoming metro operations, it added.
 
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also chairs the MMRDA, said: “The block of the Monorail is a vital step in strengthening Mumbai’s transport backbone. The introduction of new rakes, advanced CBTC signalling, and refurbishment of the existing fleet will ensure safer and more reliable services for citizens. With the cooperation of Mumbaikars, we will bring back the Monorail in a stronger form.”
 

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

